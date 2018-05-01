

Brantford Police say they have charged an Ohsweken woman with theft after she attempted to rob a Brantford business on Monday.

Police say around 4 p.m. they received a 9-1-1 call from employees at a business on Colborne Street.

An unknown man and woman had been in the store gathering a number of items concealing them in reusable shopping bags.

The man left the store first without making any attempts to pay for the items.

He was stopped by an employee and then fled the scene.

The woman attempted to leave, but was detained until police arrived.

Community Patrol Officers searched the surrounding area for the man while other officers spoke to the woman.

The woman provided false information, but upon investigation police learned she was currently wanted on outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction.

The 31-year-old Ohsweken woman was charged with theft under $5000 and breach of probation.

She is currently being held for a bail hearing.