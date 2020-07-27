KITCHENER -- A 20-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with assault after she allegedly spat on an employee over her drive-thru wait time.

Police say it happened at around 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, when the accused went to a business on Stone Road and placed an order.

According to a news release, she got upset about how long the food was taking.

Police say she then drove up to the drive-thru window and became aggressive with the victim.

She reportedly had her order refunded but then allegedly took off her face covering, leaned into the window and spat on the victim. The spit hit the victim's arms and face.

The accused then left.

Police say she was arrested for assault and was released on an undertaking. She's due in court on Nov. 3.