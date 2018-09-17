Featured
Woman charged after allegedly hitting a man with a baseball bat
The Woodstock Police Service building is pictured on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015. (Max Wark / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 7:33AM EDT
A woman has been accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat on Altadore Crescent in Woodstock.
She is charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.
On Saturday, police received a report of a woman with a weapon in the area.
When officials arrived on scene they found an injured 66 year old man.
He was taken to hospital and later released.