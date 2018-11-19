

CTV Kitchener





A woman faced charges after a disturbing the peace call escalated.

It happened on Wilkes Street in Brantford around 5 a.m. on Nov. 17.

Police received a call about a disturbance, wherein the victim reported that a female relative had attended and was causing a commotion.

Officers attended and located the female, who was yelling and screaming, according to a news release.

The attending police then learned that she had a court order with conditions, and they attempted to arrest her.

Police said that she then began to fight and resist arrest, at one point trying to grab one of the officer’s firearms.

A 21-year-old woman from Brantford faced a number of charges, including assaulting, resisting and disarming peace officer.