KITCHENER
    • Woman charged after alleged hate-motivated assault in Kitchener

    A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo Regional Police Service cruiser. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
    A Kitchener woman is facing charges after police responded to an alleged hate-motivated assault.

    Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to the Mooregate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive area of Kitchener on Friday around 4 p.m.

    They were told a victim was approached by an unknown woman who yelled racial slurs at the victim before pushing them and punching them in the chest.

    Investigators charged a 49-year-old Kitchener woman with assault.

    No injuries were reported.

