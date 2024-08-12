Woman charged after alleged hate-motivated assault in Kitchener

A Kitchener woman is facing charges after police responded to an alleged hate-motivated assault.

Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to the Mooregate Crescent and Hazelglen Drive area of Kitchener on Friday around 4 p.m.

They were told a victim was approached by an unknown woman who yelled racial slurs at the victim before pushing them and punching them in the chest.

Investigators charged a 49-year-old Kitchener woman with assault.

No injuries were reported.