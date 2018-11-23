

A 48-year-old female has been charged after an alleged fraud in Norwich Township.

Oxford County OPP received a call from a business reporting a fraud on Sept. 6.

Through investigation, police found that, between January 2015 and the call date, multiple cheques from the business were cashed.

Over that time, more than $360,000 had been taken from a bank account.

On Nov. 21, 48-year-old Christine Smith of Woodstock was arrested.

She faces charges of fraud over $5,000, making and using a forged document and laundering proceeds of crime.

She was scheduled to appear at a Woodstock court at a later date.