Featured
Woman charged after $360,000 stolen from business: police
Ontario Provincial Police generic file picture. (The Canadian Press)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 10:41AM EST
A 48-year-old female has been charged after an alleged fraud in Norwich Township.
Oxford County OPP received a call from a business reporting a fraud on Sept. 6.
Through investigation, police found that, between January 2015 and the call date, multiple cheques from the business were cashed.
Over that time, more than $360,000 had been taken from a bank account.
On Nov. 21, 48-year-old Christine Smith of Woodstock was arrested.
She faces charges of fraud over $5,000, making and using a forged document and laundering proceeds of crime.
She was scheduled to appear at a Woodstock court at a later date.