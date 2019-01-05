

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener woman is facing a number of charges after a series of bizarre incidents.

It started Friday around 11:35 p.m. on Fairway Road South in Kitchener.

Police say the 24-year-old jumped out in front of a Grand River transit bus, grabbed the front windshield wipers and bent them to a 90 degree angle.

She then ran to the Holiday Inn and demanded a room.

When she was refused the woman knocked items off a refreshment table and smashed the table against a wall.

She then ran to the Husky gas station at the corner of King Street East, grabbed a nozzle and began spraying the lot with gasoline.

The woman also filled a small cardboard container with gas before lighting it on fire.

Police arrested the woman, but not before she headbutted the officer.

She also allegedly attacked staff members at the police station.

The woman has been charged with 3 counts of assaulting a police officer and 3 counts of mischief under $5,000.