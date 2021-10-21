Woman breaks into Guelph home twice in one day: police

GUELPH -

Guelph police have charged a woman who allegedly broke into a home twice in one day.

Officers were called to a home in the downtown area around 1 p.m. Wednesday. In a news release, officials said the home is owned by a local social service agency and isn't currently occupied. Staff told police there was a broken window in the basement and evidence someone had been inside. There was also graffiti on some of the floors.

Police were able to review surveillance footage and identify the woman who broke in, officials said.

They were called back to the same home around 6:45 p.m., where they found another broken window and the woman was located inside the property.

A 59-year-old Guelph woman has been charged with break and enter. She's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.