KITCHENER -- A Guelph woman has been collecting Christmas nutcrackers for over 30 years. Now, she's ready to part with them.

Sharron Riley Persson has purchased 104 hand-crafted over the years from across North America.

This year, she decided to put the entire lot up for auction, with the proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity and the Rotary Club of South Guelph.

"COVID has really changed my mind about the world and the people in need," she said.

"So why have these beautiful characters who can't talk to each other when they're locked up in bins, why not have these beautiful characters have new homes, but also money for charitable organizations in need right now?"

The online auction features colourful ornaments with origins from New Jersey to Las Vegas, and range in size from six inches to a whopping six feet.

The tallest one, which is called Basil, had a bid on Friday morning of $650, a bargain compared to its listed value of $1,299.