Woman attacked twice in her own home

    A Guelph woman has been charged with assault after she allegedly attacked another woman two days in a row.

    Police said one of the women was dating the other’s ex-boyfriend and the two became involved in a dispute.

    The first incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 22. Police said the victim was at home when she heard banging and then realized the other woman had broken into her home. The victim confronted the woman, and in response, she was kicked in the chest and body spray was discharged in her face.

    The woman then smashed the window of the victim’s car as she fled the home.

    The next morning, the woman returned to the victim’s home and began banging on the door. As the two argued, police said the victim was struck in the forehead with a “blunt instrument.” The victim closed the door and the woman then damaged the screen door.

    Police said the 23-year-old woman was arrested on Friday. She’s been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, assault, two counts of mischief under $5,000, and break and enter.

