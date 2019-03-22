

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are investigating a suspicious incident that happened at a Woolwich park.

A woman was on East Tree Drive with some children around 11 a.m. on Thursday.

She says that another woman, who she didn’t know, approached her and struck up a conversation.

A short time later, the woman says she and the children were followed home by that same individual and another man, who continued trying to speaking to her.

She says she had to deny them entry into her house.

They were seen leaving the area in a grey or silver vehicle with a loud exhaust. The woman is described as white, 20 to 25 years old with a large build and shoulder-length, dark hair.

She was wearing black tights and a brown sweater.

The man is described as black, 20 to 25 years old with a muscular build and short, curly hair. Police say he was wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt and a vest.

Investigators would like to speak to the couple in regards to this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.