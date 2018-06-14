Featured
Woman assaulted, vehicle stolen by two males: police
Police say a woman was assaulted and had her vehicle stolen early Wednesday morning in Kitchener.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, June 14, 2018 6:42AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 14, 2018 8:48AM EDT
A woman was assaulted by two males around 4:50 a.m. Thursday, police say.
The men were unarmed.
The incident occurred in the parking lot at 120 Old Carriage Road in Kitchener.
The woman suffered minor physical injuries as a result.
The two males and the vehicle have not been located.
More information was not available Thursday morning.