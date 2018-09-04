

CTV Kitchener





Regional police reported to a report of an assault in Cambridge this weekend.

The call came in around 8:40 p.m. from South Street, near Lincoln Park.

A female was walking in the area when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown male suspect, police said in a news update.

She was able to escape, and the suspect fled on foot.

He was described as male, white, between 30 and 40 years old, and five feet four inches tall.

He was wearing a baseball cap, tank top and pants, all black.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.