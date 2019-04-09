

CTV Kitchener





Regional police are looking for a suspect after a woman says she was assaulted in Kitchener.

It happened on Monday around 4 p.m. in the area of King Street East and Eby Street.

Police say the woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 30, standing around five feet seven inches with a medium build.

He has curly blonde hair and a clean shaven face. He was reportedly wearing a red t-shirt at the time.

The investigation is currently ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.