Woman assaulted by unknown man in Kitchener: police
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 1:19PM EDT
Regional police are looking for a suspect after a woman says she was assaulted in Kitchener.
It happened on Monday around 4 p.m. in the area of King Street East and Eby Street.
Police say the woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.
The suspect is described as a white man, about 30, standing around five feet seven inches with a medium build.
He has curly blonde hair and a clean shaven face. He was reportedly wearing a red t-shirt at the time.
The investigation is currently ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.