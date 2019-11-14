

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - Regional Police have arrested a 51-year-old woman on multiple drug-related charges.

The WRPS CORE unit executed a search warrant on Highland Road East in Kitchener around 4 p.m. on Tuesday which led to the woman’s arrest.

She has been charged for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The woman was later held for bail.

Three men were also arrested in the residence on unrelated warrants.