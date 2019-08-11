

CTV Kitchener





A 66-year-old woman from Guelph has been arrested for impaired driving while in the parking lot of a police station.

Guelph Police noticed the woman parked in their lot on Saturday having a verbal altercation with her spouse.

She left the parking lot and ran over a curb on the way out.

Officers went out to speak to the man who was still standing in the parking lot.

The woman later returned to the lot in her vehicle.

Police intervened and noticed a strong odour of alcohol on her breath. The woman registered a fail on the approved screening device used by the officers.

The 66-year-old was arrested for operation of a vehicle while impaired with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliletres of blood.