Woman arrested in connection with Delhi shooting, search for second suspect continues

Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman in connection with a shooting in Delhi.

On Wednesday evening, Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Brantford Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Jamieson Court in Brantford.

According to police, during their search, they seized a black 2016 Ford Escape Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV). The vehicle was identified as being involved in the shooting that happened two days earlier where shots had been fired from inside the vehicle towards residences on Talbot Road and Queen Street in Delhi.

Police say witnesses noticed a man and woman arriving at and leaving both locations in the SUV.

At around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, a woman was taken into custody at an address on Elgin Street in Brantford.

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner x2

The search for the man, who police say was driving the black SUV, is ongoing. He is described as white and approximately 20-30 years old. He was wearing a hat, sunglasses, a black balaclava and a white shirt.

OPP urge anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.