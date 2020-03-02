KITCHENER -- Guelph Police have arrested a woman for impaired driving and say her children were in the vehicle at the time.

Officers were called to a residence near Victoria Road South and Arkell Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Guelph Police received a tip from Waterloo Regional Police that a woman was driving to the house impaired with children in the vehicle.

Police observed a vehicle pull into the driveway, initiated a traffic stop, and initiated a roadside breath test that the female driver failed, according to officials.

A 31-year-old Guelph woman was arrested and charged with operation while impaired.

Officials say that the woman’s one-year-old and 3-year-old children were located in the vehicle and left in the care of their father.