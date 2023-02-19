Woman arrested for impaired driving following two-vehicle collision in Cambridge

A driver if facing several charges following a crash in the Eagle Street and Industrial Road area of Cambridge Saturday evening.

According to a media release issued by the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) on Sunday, emergency services responded to a report of the two-vehicle collision shortly after 9 p.m..

Police said the driver of a Toyota Corolla struck the rear end of another vehicle while attempting to merge near Industrial Road. The driver of the Corolla then left the scene of the collision on foot.

Officers located the suspect nearby and police said the driver was arrested for impaired driving.

There were no physical injuries from the crash but police say the driver, a 29-year old Cambridge woman, was charged with the following:

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration

• Refusal to comply with demand

• Dangerous operation

• Assault of a peace officer (three counts)

• Failure to stop after an accident

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Mar. 24.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.