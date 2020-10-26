KITCHENER -- A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after Guelph police say she bit her friend’s fingers.

The victim was in her home near the intersection of Imperial and Paisley Roads around 9 p.m. on Saturday with several friends when the incident reportedly happened.

She first became involved in a dispute with her friend and asked her to leave, according to officials.

Police say the friend then grabbed the resident by the hair, initiated a physical altercation, and bit the fingers of the woman’s right hand.

She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and received multiple stitches.

Police say the friend turned herself in at their station around 6 p.m. on Sunday and was arrested.

The Guelph woman has been charged with assault causing bodily harm. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26.