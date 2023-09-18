Kitchener

    • Woman arrested for allegedly threatening people with two knives in Cambridge

    wrps

    Waterloo regional police have arrested a woman they say was threatening people with two knives in Cambridge.

    Officers were called to the incident in the area of Elgin Street North and Bushnell Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.

    No physical injuries were reported.

    A 37-year-old Cambridge woman was arrested and is facing several charges, including: two counts of assault, uttering death threats, assaulting a peace officer, and mischief under $5,000.

