Woman arrested for allegedly threatening people with two knives in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police have arrested a woman they say was threatening people with two knives in Cambridge.
Officers were called to the incident in the area of Elgin Street North and Bushnell Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Monday.
No physical injuries were reported.
A 37-year-old Cambridge woman was arrested and is facing several charges, including: two counts of assault, uttering death threats, assaulting a peace officer, and mischief under $5,000.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate reaches 4 per cent in August: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
India expels Canadian diplomat after Canada links Indian agents to Sikh leader death
India struck back at Canada early Tuesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked agents of India's government to the shooting death of a Sikh leader near Vancouver.
Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh activist whose killing has divided Canada and India?
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh independence advocate whose killing two months ago is at the centre of a widening breach between India and Canada, was called a human rights activist by Sikh organizations and a terrorist by India's government.
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
Transgender rights in Canada deeply divide voters as study suggests most still believe in only two genders
As more Canadians are faced with the evolving nature of gender identity, gaps in the ways different groups view the subject are growing, according to a recent survey by the Angus Reid Institute.
What really happened with the fabled Avro Arrow? Long-secret information revealed
The Diefenbaker government's 1959 decision to scrap the fabled Avro Arrow was significantly influenced by Canadian intelligence that pointed to a diminishing need for the costly aircraft in the evolving Cold War, says a new research paper based on previously secret information.
After being forced out of Sask. town, 'QAnon queen' moves to another community in province
A leading figure in the Canadian offshoot of a fringe conspiracy movement appears to have made her way to another Saskatchewan community.
Russian drone attack on a city in western Ukraine sparks an inferno at a warehouse and kills 1
Russia launched a massive drone attack on the western city of Lviv early Tuesday, damaging a warehouse facility in a fiery blaze and killing one man, Ukrainian authorities said.
Americans released by Iran arrive home, tearfully embrace their loved ones and declare: 'Freedom!'
Americans detained for years in Iran arrived home Tuesday, tearfully hugged their loved ones and declared "Freedom!" after being let go as part of a politically risky deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to the release of nearly US$6 billion in frozen Iranian assets.
London
-
Fatal collision involving pedestrian under investigation
London police are investigating a fatal collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 9
The Crown’s case continued on Monday as the jury in the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial heard testimony from a London Police Service detective who interviewed the accused in the hours after the attack. Here’s what you need to know going into Tuesday.
-
Councillors frustrated vacant homes left to rot during housing crisis
Vacant, crumbling, and a magnet for trespassers— neighbours of a 160-year old farmhouse want it to be demolished.
Windsor
-
Unifor extends bargaining deadline with Ford Motor Company
Unifor is extending negotiations with Ford Motor Company for another 24 hours receiving a “substantive offer” just minutes before the strike deadline, according to an update from the union.
-
Arson unit investigating car fire
The Windsor Police Service’s arson unit is investigating a car fire that spread to five other vehicles Tuesday morning.
-
County Road 34 closed after vehicle crashes into pole
Essex County OPP say a section of County Road 34 is closed in Cottam after a single-vehicle crash.
Barrie
-
Stubborn fire destorys Windermere Road residence
Firefighters from several stations answered the early morning call Sunday to extinguish a working fire on Windermere Road.
-
Truth and Reconcilliation honoured across Collingwood
An art installation is on display on the Collingwood Museum grounds in observance of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate reaches 4 per cent in August: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
-
Woman taken to hospital following downtown Sudbury attack
Greater Sudbury police are investigating an assault that took place in downtown Sudbury early Monday evening.
-
Gas company working to restore service after leak in downtown Sudbury
Crews from Enbridge worked through the night to repair a gas pipeline damaged during construction in downtown Sudbury and are working to restore service to customers Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Price at the pumps dropping Wednesday
Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop Wednesday to a two-month low.
-
Don't put away the umbrella! Cloudy, rainy day ahead
A cloudy, rainy day in store for the capital Tuesday, with winds expected to gust to 40 km/h.
-
Dire financial straits for OC Transpo could spell the end for Stage 3 LRT
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says OC Transpo is facing a "worsening financial situation" that is worse than he imagined when he decided to run for mayor.
Toronto
-
Police say some schools under lockdown east of Toronto during stolen vehicle investigation
Durham police say some schools have been placed under lockdown in Courtice, Ont. amid a stolen vehicle investigation.
-
Ontario woman seeking part-time work 'living in a nightmare' after losing $395,000 to job scam
An Ontario woman looking for a part-time job is devastated after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to an employment scam.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada's inflation rate reaches 4 per cent in August: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the country's annual inflation rate rose to four per cent last month, up from 3.3 per cent in July. The rise in inflation was largely driven by gasoline prices.
Montreal
-
TikToker upset after Air Canada leaves him in the dark about lost $16,000 bike
An American TikToker and competitive triathlete is upset after his $16,000 bike went missing during an Air Canada flight from Europe to Montreal last week.
-
Report finds that toddlers doubly disadvantaged by the Quebec system
L'Observatoire des tout-petits, supported by the Lucie and André Chagnon Foundation, unveiled a new report on Tuesday which highlights the difficulty of obtaining specialized health and education services for children with special needs.
-
Lawsuits filed by building owner, victim's family in Old Montreal fire that killed 7
The owner of an Old Montreal building where seven people died in a fire last March is suing the city for $7.6 million. Emile Benamor says the city's rules and regulations for heritage properties made it impossible to make some changes or repairs to the building.
Atlantic
-
'Yes — this is the new normal': Lee damage relatively minor, but more big Maritime storms expected
Post-tropical storm Lee rolled through the region over the weekend, bringing heavy winds and flash flooding, and experts say there's likely more storms to come in the years ahead.
-
Nova Scotia beaches face damage from post-tropical storm Lee
Nova Scotia bills itself as Canada’s ocean playground, but after post-tropical storm Lee blasted several beaches, some of those playgrounds are in rough shape.
-
Saint John mayor calls metal recycling facility a ‘black eye on our community’
Donna Reardon, mayor of Saint John, N.B., called the American Iron and Metal facility a “black eye” on the community following last week’s fire at the metal recycling facility.
Winnipeg
-
Families of slain First Nations women disappointed by meeting with Anandasangaree
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg landfill say they were left feeling disappointed by a meeting with a Liberal cabinet minister in Ottawa.
-
Street racing leads to two-vehicle crash on Portage: Winnipeg police
Two Winnipeg drivers are facing charges after an alleged street race Sunday evening ended with a multi-car crash on Portage Avenue that left two people injured.
-
Missing man found dead: Winnipeg police
A missing 55-year-old man has been found dead.
Calgary
-
Calgary teen lands lead role in new PAW Patrol movie
A Calgary teen is making his mark in the movie world, starring in a new animated feature film alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
-
Calgarians seeking justice as fraud cases drag on
Colleen Monier was 51 years old when she died of terminal brain cancer in 2011 and left her estate to be dealt with by a family friend in Jeff Borschowa.
-
Calgary pastor sentenced to 60 days in jail for involvement in Coutts border blockade
A Calgary pastor was sentenced to 60 days in prison for his involvement in the Coutts border blockade in February 2022.
Edmonton
-
Shelter-in-place issued on O'Chiese First Nation as police search for armed man
A shelter-in-place was issued for the O'Chiese First Nation early Tuesday as RCMP sought an armed man who 'fired shots on police.'
-
Pedestrian killed in highway crash south of Edmonton
A pedestrian was killed in a highway collision south of Edmonton Monday night.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Showers tonight and a few more cool days
Cooler conditions settled in on Monday and we'll see a few more days with daytime highs in the teens in Edmonton.
Vancouver
-
'Mixed feelings' in B.C.'s Sikh community after PM suggests link between Indian government, gurdwara president's killing
Leaders from B.C.’s Sikh community say they have “mixed feelings” about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement that the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year.
-
Trudeau accuses India of role in killing of Canadian Sikh leader
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says national security agencies are investigating "credible allegations" that the "agents of the government of India" were involved in the killing of prominent Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in B.C. in June.
-
Much of Peachland under evacuation alert due to out of control wildfire
Many living in Peachland in B.C.'s Okanagan are being told to be ready to leave at a moments notice as the out of control Glen Lake wildfire prompted an evacuation alert for much of the district.