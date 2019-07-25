

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge woman, wanted on warrants for two counts of robbery, is facing a number of new charges.

The 29-year-old was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in the area of Brierdale Road.

The officer also found 32 grams of suspected fentanyl in her vehicle.

The street value of the drug is estimated at $10,000.

A 24-year-old man who was in the vehicle was also arrested.

They’ve both been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.