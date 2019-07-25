Featured
Woman arrested after police find $10,000 in suspected fentanyl
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 3:30PM EDT
A Cambridge woman, wanted on warrants for two counts of robbery, is facing a number of new charges.
The 29-year-old was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in the area of Brierdale Road.
The officer also found 32 grams of suspected fentanyl in her vehicle.
The street value of the drug is estimated at $10,000.
A 24-year-old man who was in the vehicle was also arrested.
They’ve both been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.