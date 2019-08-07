Featured
Woman arrested after man stabbed in Kitchener
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 6:49AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 5:58PM EDT
One person was taken to hospital and another arrested after a stabbing in Kitchener.
It happened on Confederation Drive near Lorraine Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say when they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from stab wounds.
The man, 58, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A short distance away, police say they arrested a 29-year-old Kitchener woman who matched the suspect description.
She's facing several criminal charges, including aggravated assault and weapons-related offences.