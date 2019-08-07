

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital and another arrested after a stabbing in Kitchener.

It happened on Confederation Drive near Lorraine Avenue around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

The man, 58, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A short distance away, police say they arrested a 29-year-old Kitchener woman who matched the suspect description.

She's facing several criminal charges, including aggravated assault and weapons-related offences.