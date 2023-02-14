Woman arrested after hot coffee thrown in worker’s face: Guelph police

A 31-year-old woman is facing charges after Guelph police say steaming hot coffee was thrown in the face of a worker at a social service agency.

According to a news release from Guelph police, it happened on Monday at around 8:40 a.m. Police said the woman went to the agency in the downtown area and was found by staff walking around inside. She was approached by a staff member and told she had been banned from the property a few days earlier, police said.

Police said the woman became upset and threw her coffee in the employee’s face, causing redness and temporary vision loss.

The suspect fled on foot but was located by police a short distance away and arrested.

The Guelph woman is charged with assault with a weapon, breaching probation and trespassing.