

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say they're looking for a driver who struck a 70-year-old woman and her dog and failed to remain at the scene.

They says the woman and dog were hit in a crosswalk at an intersection in Port Dover last Friday evening and the vehicle did not stop.

OPP say the pedestrian and her pet suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle is described as an older model, light beige Toyota Corolla and the driver as a young male with blonde hair.