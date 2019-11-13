

Jeff Pickel, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A woman and child were seriously injured after being struck by a train.

It happened at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the tracks on Lancaster Street West and Victoria Street North.

Witnesses on scene tell CTV that the lights were on and the arms down when the freight train began backing up on the first set of tracks.

The witness says the freight train obstructed the view of an incoming passenger GO train on the second set of tracks.

They say the 30-year-old woman from Kitchener and child from Guelph were crossing the tracks at this time.

"It struck both of them," said witness Mitch Martyn. "The adult female ended up beside the train, but the child dissapeared under the train."

Police say the woman and child attempted to cross the tracks when they were struck by the westbound train.

An automated GO Transit Twitter account indicated that there could be a fatality.

"We have received a report of a possible fatality just east of Kitchener #GOtrain station and the and the area is now in the hands of emergency personnel and investigators," one tweet read in part.

Ornge air ambulance tells CTV that it was called to transport a paediatric patient and an adult one.

They said the adult patient was sent to Hamilton General Hospital and the paediatric patient was sent to McMaster Children's Hospital.

Trains are now allowed to proceed through the area. For more than three hours following the incident, GO trains were stopping service at Guelph.

#GOtrain allowed to proceed through the area of the police investigation and on to Kitchener GO. Thank you again for your patience and understanding. — Kitchener Train (@GOtransitKT) November 13, 2019

The Kitchener GO 14:57 - Union Station 16:47 #GOtrain is cancelled due to a possible fatality just east of Kitchener GO. We will update you shortly. — Kitchener Train (@GOtransitKT) November 13, 2019

Police continue to investigate the collision. They are asking any witnesses to contact them.