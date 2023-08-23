Woman and child hurt following hydro pole crash in Cambridge

Waterloo regional police say a vehicle flipped over after striking a hydro pole on a Cambridge street.

Emergency crews were called to the collision on East Street at Elliot Street around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say an SUV was heading south on East Street when it left the roadway, hit a hydro pole, and rolled over.

The 43-year-old Cambridge woman and five-year-old passenger were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officials did not say if the hydro pole was damaged, or in power was knocked out.

Charges are pending.

Anyone who saw the crash or has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service.