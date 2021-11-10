Woman allegedly waves gun during argument: police

KITCHENER -

Police have arrested a woman who was allegedly waving a firearm during an argument in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of Highland Road East and Ruby Street around 4:25 p.m. for reports of an argument involving a firearm.

Police said they searched the woman's home and seized five firearms, three pellet guns and ammunition.

A 46-year-old Kitchener woman was charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm without a licence, assault with a weapon, unsafe storage of a firearm, and unsafe storage of ammunition.

The woman was held for a bail hearing.