KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say a woman has been charged with fraud after she allegedly used fake identification to obtain a vehicle.

Police responded to a fraud in process at a car dealership on Hespeler Road in Cambridge on Friday. Officials say a woman had been going to dealerships throughout the region and using fake ID.

They say she was able to obtain a vehicle in one instance.

A 22-year-old Guelph woman has been arrested and charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, uttering forged documents, identity theft and identity fraud.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.