KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are working to identify a woman in relation to a parcel theft in Cambridge last week.

The theft happened on March 23 around 4:50 p.m. in the area of Munch Avenue and Elgin Street North. Police said they believe the woman was following the delivery truck at the time of the incident.

She's described as between 20 and 35 years old, around 5'4" to 5'9", with a thin to medium build and dyed pink hair.

Officials said she was driving a black 2001 to 2005 Honda Civic. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.