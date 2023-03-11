Woman allegedly sexually assaulted in Kitchener: WRSP

Waterloo regional police are investigating an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Kitchener on Saturday morning.

Police said around 11 a.m., a female was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in the area of Ingleside Drive and Dalegrove Drive.

The suspect was described as a white male, 35 to 50 years old, 6-foot-5, approximately 250 pounds and has dark hair.

The man was wearing black jeans, according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area of Ingleside Drive and Dalegrove Drive between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday to contact them.

Anyone with information or who may have dash-cam or surveillance video can contact police at 519-570-9777.