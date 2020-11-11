KITCHENER -- A Guelph woman has been charged after she allegedly assaulted an 85-year-old man in his apartment.

According to a news release, the incident happened on Tuesday in a residence near Willow Road and Edinburgh Road North in Guelph.

The victim reportedly noted that the woman, a friend of his roommate, was intoxicated and agitated. When he commented on her intoxication, police said she began yelling at him and punched him several times.

He suffered lacerations on his head and hand.

"After the assault, the male sat in a living room chair, unable to leave as the female continued pacing back and forth in the living room," the news release read in part.

"Once the female left the living room, the male left the apartment and the Guelph Police Service was contacted for assistance at 5:04 p.m."

The man was taken to hospital to treat his injuries.

Less than an hour later, police found the woman walking near the intersection of Delhi Street and Eramosa Road and tried to arrest her.

That's when she allegedly tried to punch the officers. Another police officer was bitten. That officer was taken to hospital for treatment.

The accused, 36, was not publicly named. She's facing charges of assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm to police and assault with intent to resist arrest.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing on Wednesday.

The charges against her have not been proven in court.