Waterloo Regional Police are investigating an alleged sexual assault in Kitchener.

A woman says she was walking the in the area of Thaler Avenue and Fairway Road North around 6:40 a.m. Friday, when a man touched her in an appropriate way.

Police say there were physical injuries reported.

The man is described as white, approximately 50-years-old, 220 pounds, with a heavy build, short hair and beard stubble.

The woman said the man was riding a bicycle with a red milk crate attached to the back.

Anyone who experienced a similar incident or knows the identity of the man to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.