One person has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near the region's airport.

It happened on Shantz Station Road between Victoria Street and Kossuth Road on Monday morning.

Police responded to the call around 10 a.m. Ornge responded to the area, where a 20-year-old Kitchener woman was airlifted to Hamilton.

The air ambulance originally indicated that her injuries were critical. Police later said they were serious but non-life threatening.

The vehicle had been travelling northbound when it left the road and went into a ditch. It rolled over before coming to a stop.

A portion of Shantz Station Road was closed while police investigated. Officials say charges are pending.

The road was expected to reopen around 3 p.m.