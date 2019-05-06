

CTV Kitchener





One person has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash near the region's airport.

It happened on Shantz Station Road between Victoria Street and Kossuth Road on Monday morning.

Police received a call around 10 a.m. Ornge responded to the area, where a 20-year-old Kitchener woman was airlifted to Hamilton with critical injuries.

It’s not clear whether anyone else was injured or to what extent.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash. The vehicle had been travelling northbound when it happened.

A portion of Shantz Station Road was closed as of 11:40 a.m. while police investigated.

The road is expected to reopen around 3 p.m.