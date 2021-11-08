Woman airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries in Mapleton Township crash

Mapleton Township -

Ontario Provincial Police issued a tweet saying one person is in life threatening condition following a crash in Mapleton Township on Monday.

A spokesperon from Ornge said they airlifted a woman in her fifties to London Victoria Hospital with critical injuries.

Both Wellington County OPP and Perth County OPP have closed off Wellington Road 10 and Concession Road 3 after serious crash involving two vehicles.

In a tweet posted at 1:57 p.m., police said two other people were taken to hospital with non-life threating injuries.

The social media posted also included a photo and in it a white pick-up truck is seen in the distance in a ditch.

While the back of the other vehicle is visible and appears to be an SUV.

More details to come.