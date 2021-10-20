Woman airlifted to hospital after Wilmot Township crash

KITCHENER -

A woman was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Wilmot Township on Wednesday.

Officials tweeted about the two-vehicle crash in the area of Nafziger Road and Erbs Road around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Ornge air ambulance also responded to the scene. Officials with Ornge said a woman in her 80s was taken to Hamilton General Hospital with critical injuries.

Roads in the area will be "closed for a significant amount of time," the tweet said. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.