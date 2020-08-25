Advertisement
Woman airlifted to Hamilton General Hospital after crash in Kitchener: Ornge
Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020 8:30PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 25, 2020 8:33PM EDT
Emergency crews respond to a crash on the Conestoga Expressway on Aug. 25, 2020 (CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a crash on Highway 7/8.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Tuesday evening.
Ornge Air Ambulance said it responded to the crash and took a female patient to Hamilton General Hospital. The patient's age wasn't available.
Ornge said there may also be a second patient.
This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
