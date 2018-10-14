

CTV Kitchener





A woman in her twenties was in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision between Tavistock and New Hamburg.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday at Punkydoodles corners, south of highway 7/8 in Wilmot Township.

According to Ornge the woman was airlifted to Victoria Hospital in London.

She has since been stabilize.

Waterloo Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police are both investigating.

One vehicle is rolled over on to its roof.

Two dogs were seen in an ambulance before being taken away by Ground Search and Rescue KW.

No word yet on how many people are involved or if anyone else is injured.