A woman is in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a car on a sidewalk in Waterloo.

The 43-year-old woman was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital for her injuries. The car ended up crashing into a utility pole in front of MacGregor Senior Public School on Central Street.

It happened around the time school got out, with police tweeting about the incident at 2:43 p.m.

"We're still trying to figure out why the man drove off the roadway. That's still under investigation, and charges are pending for that," says Acting Sgt. Jeremy Green.

The car was badly damaged on its front end with the air bag deployed. No other injuries have been reported.

According to the Waterloo Region District School Board, students left the school through the gym entrance at the end of the day for their safety.

Central Street was closed between King and Albert while crews try to repair the pole.

Waterloo North Hydro says that power to about 459 customers was interrupted. Crews are currently on site to repair the pole, with power expected to be back on around 7 p.m.

The intersection of Albert Street and University Avenue was without power, causing a backup in traffic while people navigated the lights as a four-way stop.