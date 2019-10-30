

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





CAMBRIDGE - Waterloo Regional Police’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating after a crash in Cambridge left a woman with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Speedsville Road near Kossuth Road at around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday evening.

The car left the road, hit a hydro pole and ended up in a ditch.

Fire officials on scene say a woman was extricated from the vehicle. She was the sole occupant and was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to Hamilton.

Hydro crews were called to the scene to repair the pole. Power was knocked out in the area.

The road will remain closed in both directions between Middle Block Road and Kossuth Road while crews were on scene.

Police say that the weather is believed to be a factor in the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed is asked to contact police.