A Kitchener woman who allegedly mailed letters laced with methamphetamine to prison inmates made a court appearance Wednesday morning.

Tara McTeer’s appearance was brief, lasting for only a few minutes. Her case returns to Kitchener court June 1, at which point a date for a bail hearing is expected to be set.

The 33 year old was arrested last week on charges of meth possession and trafficking.

Police allege that she sent the letters to inmates at Maplehurst Correctional Complex in Milton over the span of several months. It is believed that the letters were all intercepted before they reached the inmates.