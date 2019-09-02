

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A driver has been penalized after police say they were going well over double the speed limit.

Officers were conducting speed surveillance on Victoria Road South in Guelph around 3 a.m. on Monday.

Police say a vehicle went through at 129 km/h in the 50 km/h zone.

A 20-year-old woman has been charged with stunt driving, received a seven-day licence suspension, and had her car impounded for a week as well.