Woman accused of going nearly 80 km/h over the speed limit
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 2, 2019 11:32AM EDT
A driver has been penalized after police say they were going well over double the speed limit.
Officers were conducting speed surveillance on Victoria Road South in Guelph around 3 a.m. on Monday.
Police say a vehicle went through at 129 km/h in the 50 km/h zone.
A 20-year-old woman has been charged with stunt driving, received a seven-day licence suspension, and had her car impounded for a week as well.