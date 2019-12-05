KITCHENER -- Nicole Eidt appeared in court Thursday after being accused in the death of her 20-month-old daughter named Amelia Runstedler.

The Kitchener woman has pleaded guilty to the charge of criminal negligence causing death for leaving carfentanil accessible to a child.

According to an agreed statement of facts read out in court, Eidt was heard saying “oh my god, I killed my baby. I should have known better. She can open zippers.”

The agreed statement also stated that during a police interview Eidt admitted to using drugs the morning of her daughter’s death. She smoked in the bathroom then placed a baggie in her sweater vest with a zippered pocket.

It went on to state a timeline of what happened after Eidt did drugs that morning and how the 28-year-old woke up to find her daughter limp.

The Crown says the carfentanil amount found in Amelia is “astronomical”.

The investigation began in February of this year when emergency crews were called to a Stanley Park home in Kitchener for a child in distress.

When crews arrived, 20-month-old Amelia had no vital signs.

At the time a neighbour said they saw first responders quickly entering the home before running out to a nearby ambulance with a lifeless child.

