Provincial police are investigating after a Norfolk County woman was allegedly abducted and assaulted.

Police say they received a call on Monday afternoon from a Port Dover resident that the woman had been abducted.

Between 9:30 p.m. Sunday and 12:11 a.m. Monday, the victim was driving near Port Dover. That’s when police say she was abducted by a man hiding in the back seat of the vehicle.

The victim was directed to an area in Norfolk County where she was physically assaulted. Police say she received minor physical injuries.

According to police, the victim was able to escape and has since been dealing with investigators.

This incident is under investigation by the Norfolk County OPP’s crime unit.

Police are advising the public to check their front and back seats of their vehicles before entering them.

They are looking for a male suspect who they say is not known to the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The dates in this release have been updated.