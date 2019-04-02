

CTV Kitchener





A 95-year-old woman is in serious condition after she was struck by a vehicle.

Provincial police responded to a parking lot on Queensway West in Simcoe on Tuesday morning.

That's where the woman was hit and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a local hospital before being brought to one in Hamilton.

“I can tell you that the motor vehicle operator that struck the 95-year-old female is cooperating with police, she’s very distraught and upset and remained on-scene,” says Const. Ed Sanchuk in a video posted to Twitter.

He says drivers need to take care and check their blind spots and for pedestrians to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

Neither person was identified in the incident and police did not say whether any charges would be laid.

The investigation is ongoing.