A fatal crash between a car and a train has closed a road near Woodstock.

Provincial police announced the crash just before noon on Tuesday. They say it happened at a railway crossing on 31st Line, north of Dundas Street in Ingersoll.

A westbound train heading towards London collided with a car that was travelling northbound, away from Ingersoll.

“We’re talking to witnesses in the area that might have seen something, but right now there’s no clear reason for the collision between the car and the train,” says Barry Cookson, media relations officer with the Perth County OPP.

31st Line was closed between Roads 68 to 74 while police investigated. It's expected to be closed until about 6 p.m.

Police say the driver was a 92-year-old woman and that she was the only occupant of the car. Her identity will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

It's not yet known whether speed is being considered a factor in the crash.

The Canadian Pacific Police Service was on scene to assist the OPP.