A woman who went missing from Laval, Que. is believed to be in Kitchener, police say.

Thi Nghiem Nguyen was last seen on June 28 in Laval when she left her daughter's house, where she had been staying for three months prior.

She was supposed to rejoin her husband in Montreal, but never arrived.

Police in Laval say that their investigation suggests that she may be in Ontario, near Kitchener.

Regional police, meanwhile, say that it's believed that she's in Kitchener itself.

Nguyen is described as an 81-year-old Asian woman. She's about five feet one inch and weighs around 100 lbs.

She has black hair and black eyes.

Police say they want to speak to her to make sure she is healthy and that she left by her own free will.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.