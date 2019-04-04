

CTV Kitchener





A 65-year-old woman has gone missing in Kitchener.

Ruby Welshmann, 65, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Thursday near Kehl Street.

She is described as about 125 lbs, standing five feet two inches.

Police say she may have been wearing a jacket, leggings and running shoes, all black.

It’s not clear whether or not there is concern for the woman’s safety but police would like to find her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.