A 65-year-old woman has been found after she went missing in Kitchener.

The woman had last been seen around 11 a.m. on Thursday near Kehl Street.

It’s not clear whether or not there is concern for the woman’s safety but police had posted on Twitter that they hoped to find her.

Several people on social media had indicated that the woman had been found safe, and around 3:10 p.m., police confirmed that she had.

Police thank the public for their assistance in finding her.